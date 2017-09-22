Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is pleased with Yaya Toure’s performance in his side’s 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester City still need Yaya Toure, says Guardiola

Yaya Toure made his first appearance for the Citizen’s this campaign as Leroy Sane’s brace secured a fourth round berth for the Etihad Satdium outfit in the Carabao Cup.

Guardiola is delighted with the Ivory Coast international display and declared that he remains part of his plans for the season despite his inactivity at the start of the season.

"We need him [Toure] and of course it’s not easy for the players who didn’t play in the last games,” Guardiola told Football365.

“But he showed his personality because it’s not easy for him to play in these type of games but he did it well and that’s why we’re happy for him to come back.“

"And we are going to use him. Everybody is going to play. We have a lot of games. Three days later we have a game, then three days later after Stamford Bridge we have the Champions League."