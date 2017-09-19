On the surface it looked like one of the worst penalties you could imagine, but on closer inspection you've got to feel for this Colombian player.

Turf conspires to sabotage penalty taker

Teófilo Gutiérrez 'ingratiated' himself into the sporting hall of infamy courtesy of a horror moment in the Colombian Premier League.

Atlético Junior's Colombian international stepped up to the spot with his side already 2-0 up against Tigres.

The 48-cap striker strolled in confidently to side-foot the ball into the net but as he planted down his standing left boot, a massive divot caused the ball to pop up off the ground.

The subtle but significant change in the ball's position meant Gutiérrez's effort sprayed dramatically off the side of his boot and several metres wide of the goal.

Embarrassment quickly set in as Gutiérrez surveyed the dodgy pitch in exasperation.

Fortunately, the incident didn't prove costly as Atlético maintained second spot in the league thanks to a 2-0 win.