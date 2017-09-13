Luke Skywalker accidentally sends football fans into hyperspace

The actor famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films has hilariously endeared himself to a legion of football fans courtesy of an accidental tweet.

Not even the Force could help Mark Hamill, AKA the Last Jedi, AKA the son of Darth Vader foresee that a harmless mistake could have such a profound impact on his social media status.

Apparently Hamill is an avid supporter of English Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) - although the great Jedi himself wasn't even aware of this until a fan group from the club pointed it out.

So @HamillHimself keeps liking tweets involving #Wolves .



Is he a fan?



Is he just having some fun?



Help me Obi-Wan. You're our only hope! — Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) September 9, 2017

It turns out the actor really just loves animals, with wolves presumably among his favourites.

I am now. Never heard of them until 2 days ago. All because I "liked" a tweet from a #Wolves fan & they made me feel like family. Very nice! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 9, 2017

Proving what a good sport he is, Hamill was happy to embrace his new football club of choice and the influx of recognition it has brought him.

I gain 5K+followers in ONE DAY?! Note to self-Reveal fondness for wildlife & ignorance of British football much more often. #MisinformedMark pic.twitter.com/r5FDGydgtJ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 11, 2017

Predictably, the star power from the galaxy's greatest Jedi awakened a Force to be reckoned with on social media.

Star Wars: A Molineux Hope — Liz Round (@RoundLiz) September 9, 2017

You'll need to get down to Molineux aka the Golden Palace to catch a game. We'll make you one of our own. But don't get cocky! — Wolves Fancast (@WWFCFancast) September 9, 2017

Obi-Wan-Nil to the Wolves — David Mills (@DavidMills73) September 9, 2017

The Force is strong with this one. Just maybe for Wolves fans, it will bring new hope of a Premier League return.