Luke Skywalker accidentally sends football fans into hyperspace

The actor famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films has hilariously endeared himself to a legion of football fans courtesy of an accidental tweet.
Not even the Force could help Mark Hamill, AKA the Last Jedi, AKA the son of Darth Vader foresee that a harmless mistake could have such a profound impact on his social media status.
Apparently Hamill is an avid supporter of English Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) - although the great Jedi himself wasn't even aware of this until a fan group from the club pointed it out.
It turns out the actor really just loves animals, with wolves presumably among his favourites.
Proving what a good sport he is, Hamill was happy to embrace his new football club of choice and the influx of recognition it has brought him.
Predictably, the star power from the galaxy's greatest Jedi awakened a Force to be reckoned with on social media.
The Force is strong with this one. Just maybe for Wolves fans, it will bring new hope of a Premier League return.