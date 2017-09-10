Dele Ajiboye says it was a 'sweet experience' winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title with Plateau United after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in Jos

NPFL title excites Plateau United's Ajiboye

The Peace Boys overcame last season's champions to clinch their first ever league diadem at the Rwang Pam Stadium, beating off the challenge from rivals MFM, who lost 2-1 at El Kanemi Warriors.

And the Super Eagles invitee has credited his side's title success to team's hard work and determination while praising the fans and management for the support during the season.

"It was a great season for us at Plateau United. Our victory against Rangers was not easy but we were determined as players who wanted to make history," Ajiboye told Goal.

"We really fought hard to win and our efforts were crowned with success in the end. It was a rough and tough season but we are happy to finish at the top.

"Everyone at Plateau and in Jos deserves this honour. We all gave our best from players, management to the fans. This is a team success. Our determination and hard work helped us greatly.

"I'm proud of my performance this season and for the opportunity to help my team emerge champions. It is a very sweet experience for me to win the title to make history with Plateau United."