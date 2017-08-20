Real Madrid begin their defence of La Liga with a visit to the Riazor to face Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday evening.

Deportivo vs Real Madrid: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Zinedine Zidane's men have already claimed the Supercopa de Espana by defeating Barcelona and will now set out on a new league campaign.

Los Blancos will have to make do without Cristiano Ronaldo, who picked up a five-match ban in the first leg of that tie, but are otherwise near full strength for the start of the season.

Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid

Sunday, August 20

21:15 BST / 16:15 ET



In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

Sky Sports Football

Sky Go



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports USA and by stream via beIN Sports Connect USA.

beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports Connect USA



Tyton, Ruben

Juanfran, Navarro, Albentosa, Sidnei, Arribas, Valentin, Luisinho, Schar, Saul

Mosquera, Colak, Cartabia, Gil, Valverde, Bakkali, Valle, Guilherme, Gama, Borges, Exposito, Dominguez, Bicho

Andone, Pinchi, Lopez



First-choice striker Florin Andone is a doubt for Deportivo due to a groin injury, while Carles Gil looks unlikely to feature having trained alone with the fitness coach due to his own groin problem.

Potential starting XI: Ruben; Juanfran, Schar, Sidnei, Luisinho; Borges, Mosquera, Guilherme; Cartabia, Lopez, Bakkali.

Navas, Casilla

Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo

Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos

Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral



Cristiano Ronaldo will serve the second game of his five-match ban and Jesus Vallejo is recovering from a thigh injury, but otherwise Zinedine Zidane should have a full complement to choose from.

Mateo Kovacic trained alone late in the week but is expected to be available after starting in the second leg of the Supercopa de Espana.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco.

Madrid are 1/3 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Deportivo priced at 17/2 and the draw available at 9/2.

Karim Benzema is the 5/2 favourite to score first, with Gareth Bale rated at 7/2. Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

Who can stop Real Madrid?

Barcelona, it should not be forgotten, were only three points adrift of their rivals by the end of the 2016-17 campaign but to be frank, they do not look like putting together another 90-point season this year.

With Atletico Madrid handcuffed by a transfer ban, the path would seem to be clear for Zinedine Zidane to continue one of the most remarkable starts to a managerial career in memory.

Madrid's starting line-up remains the same and no player within it looks like getting any worse over the next nine months.

And they are not standing still, either, thanks to the surge of young talent rising to increasingly influential roles - namely Spanish duo Isco and Marco Asensio, who cost less than €35 million combined.

Many have noted that Madrid are beating Barca at their own game, having assembled inarguably the most talented group of midfielders in world football.

They have benefitted from the guidance of perhaps the most qualified teacher of that position on the planet and the title would seem to be theirs to lose.