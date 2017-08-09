With the Premier League set to kick off this weekend we take a look at which clubs hold the aces, who are the league's jokers and trump cards, and which ones will be the season's dunces.

Premier League 2017/18: Aces, Jokers, Trumps and Dunces

ACES

ARSENAL

Major Ins: Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette

Major outs: Yaya Sanogo, Wojciech Szcesny

Verdict: The last two Premier League winners have been free from the distraction of European football and while Arsenal have had to settle for the consolation of playing in the Europa League, many expect Arsene Wenger to rotate heavily around these fixtures and concentrate the bulk of his efforts on a league title challenge. The Gunners have a squad capable of coping with both and the addition of Lacazette up front looks a shrewd piece of business from Wenger. The manager's biggest coup (so far at least) however, has been hanging on to Alexis Sanchez and with the Chilean at his disposal anything is possible. The switch to three at the back towards the end of last season suits the Gunners and makes them more solid but there are still question marks over their defence, particularly in the middle of the park.

Prediction: 3rd

CHELSEA

Major Ins: Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero, Ethan Ampadu

Major outs: John Terry, Juan Cuadrado, Christian Atsu, Nemanja Matic, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake, Marko Van Ginkel, Kurt Zouma, Dominic Solanke, Bertrand Traore, Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathan Chalobah

Verdict: If you'd asked me at the end of last season who I'd rather have out of Morata and Lukaku, it would have been Morata for all money. The more time that's passed and based on the little we've seen of Morata in pre-season, the more it feels like the former Real Madrid striker is a risky prospect. Yes he's done well on loan at Juventus and off the bench for Madrid, but he hasn't hit the ground running at Chelsea and most likely won't start in the Blues' season opener against Burnley. With Diego Costa all-but gone and Eden Hazard not available for the start of the season, Chelsea need Morata to come good quickly. Antonio Conte has offset the loss of inspirational leader John Terry and midfield enforcer Nemanja Matic with the excellent signings of German international Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko respectively. With Spurs, Everton, Arsenal and Manchester City in the first seven gameweeks, the Blues have the hardest start of any of their main rivals and I have a feeling it could be detrimental to their hopes of retaining the title. Their squad looks a little light when factoring in the Champions League too.

Prediction: 4th

MANCHESTER CITY

Major Ins: Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy, Ederson, Douglas Luiz

Major outs: Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Kelechi Iheanacho, Willy Caballero, Nolito, Joe Hart, Aaron Mooy

Verdict: City already had one of the best attacks and despite their leaky defence conceded fewer shots on goal than most teams last season. The biggest problem it seems was having Claudio Bravo in goals, a factor they've addressed with the signing of Ederson from Benfica. The massive injection of youth and quality in the fullback positions gives them tactical flexibility, depth and another dangerous attacking outlet from out wide. No side boasts as much quality in the front third of the pitch as City and if captain Vincent Kompany stays fit, they're a massive chance to give Pep Guardiola his first Premier League title.

Prediction: 1st

MANCHESTER UNITED

Major Ins: Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic

Major outs: Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Adnan Januzaj

Verdict: Jose Mourinho said he wanted four new signings and although the three he's landed so far make United undoubtedly stronger, they still look one or two players short of being genuine title contenders. Lukaku is expected to fill the void left by Ibrahimovic (who may still return for the second half of the season) and the addition of Matic can't be underestimated, with the Serb's presence in midfield expected to unleash Paul Pogba's immense attacking potential. Mourinho has a strong record in his second season at clubs and this squad looks much more like his team than the one he inherited. Expect United to push their Manchester rivals all the way for the title.

Prediction: 2nd

JOKERS

TOTTENHAM

Major Ins: Zero

Major outs: Kyle Walker, Clinton N'Jie, Federico Fazio

Verdict: The most inactive club in the transfer market by some stretch, Spurs do however, still boast one of the most fearsome starting XIs with the likes of Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane at their disposal. Spurs need to strengthen with the Champions League also to contend with but should still vie for a top four spot. A repeat of their second-placed finish last season looks beyond them, particularly with Wembley as their home while the new stadium is being constructed. They definitely need signings to compete with their rivals but in notoriously late-acting chairman Daniel Levy you can bet Spurs will make some 11th-hour additions before the transfer window slams shut.

Prediction: 5th

LIVERPOOL

Major Ins: Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Dominic Solanke

Major outs: Andre Wisdom

Verdict: No Philippe Coutinho, no chance. Simple as that. Even if Coutinho stays the Reds need more depth and a better defence to mount a top-four challenge. Champions League makes it even harder. The fact that James Milner remains their first choice left back says it all, with the addition of Andy Robertson from Hull providing Milner with competition, but little excitement for fans. Mohamed Salah's addition is an altogether different story. The Egyptian flyer starred for Roma in the Serie A last season and with a handful of pre-season goals already under his belt, looks set to offer the Reds yet another goal-scoring threat. If Liverpool can somehow hang onto Coutinho and perhaps add one or two more players, a top four finish is not beyond them. It's not looking good though.

Prediction: 7th

TRUMPS

EVERTON

Major Ins: Wayne Rooney, Davy Klaasen, Sandro Ramirez, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Cuco Martina, (Guylfi Siggurdsson potentially imminent)

Major outs: Romelu Lukaku, Tom Cleverly, Around Kone, Gerard Deulofeu

Verdict: Surprisingly, Everton have been one of the pre-season's big spenders. And manager Ronald Koeman has spent well. In Pickford and Keane the Dutchman has signed two of England's brightest talents and the basis for a solid defence. Dutch Footballer Of The Year Davy Klaasen from Ajax provides further quality in midfield and the additions of Rooney and Ramirez offer experience and a cutting edge up front that will be essential in the wake of Lukaku's departure. If the Toffees can also land Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson to offset the imminent exit of Ross Barkley, they will give the top four a red-hot crack and dare I say it, perhaps even finish above Merseyside rivals, Liverpool.

Prediction: 6th

DUNCES

BURNLEY

Major Ins: Jon Walters, Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor, Phil Bardsley

Major outs: Michael Keane, Michael Kightly, Joey Barton, Andre Grey

Verdict: One of the worst attacks in the top flight last season, Burnley compensated by having a better defence than the majority of the teams in the bottom half of the table. Michael Keane played a huge role in that defence but the England international has left for Everton. Keane's departure presents manager Sean Dyche with a near-impossible hole to fill and although in Tom Heaton the Clarets have arguably England's finest goalkeeper, I don't think it will be enough to save them. With Jon Walters from Stoke offering the only new addition to the Burnley attack they're likely to struggle to score goals again this season.

Prediction: 20th

HUDDERSFIELD

Major Ins: Aaron Mooy, Steve Mounie, Laurent Depoitre, Jonas Lossl, Mathias Jorgensen, Tom Ince, Kasey Palmer, Danny Williams, Elias Kachunga

Verdict: There's no doubt manager David Wagner has made some astute purchases with Socceroos star Aaron Mooy and record-signing Steve Mounie from Montpellier at the top of that list. Mainz custodian Jonas Lossl seems a good addition in goals, while Tom Ince gives the Terriers more dynamism in midfield and an added goal threat. Danish international Mathias Jorgensen brings class, compusure and experience at the back but it's here where the Terriers are likely to struggle the most. The fact they only managed a fifth-placed finish in the Championship doesn't instil much confidence and I think the step up in class will prove too much.

Prediction: 19th

SWANSEA

Major Ins: Roque Mesa, Tammy Abraham

Major outs: Jack Cork, Borja Baston, Batafembi Gomis, Jordi Amat, Gerhard Tremmel

Verdict: The most fatal addition to Swansea's list of departures would undoubtedly be Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Icelandic international has been the Swans' heart and soul for a number of years and last season he contributed to half of the team's goals. Even if they get the best part of the £50m ($A82m) Swansea are demanding, it's hard to see how they'll find a replacement that even comes close to matching Sigurdsson's output. Even with him, the Swans are still relying on an ageing Fernando Llorente and young Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham to bag them goals, which doesn't inspire confidence with regards to their hopes of survival. Without Sigurdsson, the Swans have no hope.

Prediction: 18th