Dorian Marin was expected to take over from Stewart Hall as AFC Leopards head coach last month.

Why AFC Leopards fired coach before getting hired

However, in a dramatic twist of events, the Romanian was shown the door, just five days after taking over at The Den. Ingwe chairman Dan Mule has revealed to Goal why the club had to let the coach go.

"He fell out with everybody, from the players to the technical bench. He went to an extend of calling players names such as monkeys something that did not go down well with the affected players resulting into discomfort within the camp.

"He was too harsh to the players and abusive, accusing them of laziness and that prompted many players to request for release letters. As the management we opted against giving him a contract but we paid him for the five days he was with the team."

This comes amid reports that the Romanian has been locked out of his apartment after failing to pay rent.