Enyimba's Fatau Dauda rates Nigeria league high

Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has praised the Nigeria Professional Football League describing it as highly tactical.

The Ghana international put up a man-of-the-match performance as his side secured a 1-0 victory against Remo Stars in their last fixture thanks to Ugochukwu Leonard's first half effort.





Buoyed by this, the former Ashanti Gold player scores the quality of the Nigeria elite league high in terms of competitiveness.

"The Nigeria Professional Football League is a highly tactical league where it is very difficult for a home team to lose because everybody wants to defend his team at home. So, if you manage to win a game on the road it's because your team is good," Dauda told NPFL website.

“As a top goalkeeper, you have to constantly play and I think that the Nigerian league is competitive enough for me to market myself to the world from here.

"The three points here means so much to me and the club because when I came to Nigeria, my first five games with Enyimba were without a win and getting the points here in Sagamu is the perfect way to start the second part of the season.

“Hopefully we will build on this victory. We can't go ahead of ourselves because there is still so much work to be done. It will be a great delight to win the league with Enyimba but like I said earlier, we have to work for it.''

Enyimba will be the guest of Sunshine Stars in their next game. They are fifth on the log with 31 points and will be hoping to come out unscarred against Austin Eguavoen’s tutored side.