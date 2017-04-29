PREVIEW: Stuttering Pahang and Negeri need FA Cup boost

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

One of the two FA Cup semi-final encounters to take place this Sunday will see Super League (MSL) title challengers Pahang hosting Premier League leaders Negeri Sembilan at the Darulmakmur Stadium.

Although Sunday's opponents play in different tiers, fans can anticipate a close match. Negeri are the only side left in the two tiers to remain unbeaten in all competitions this season up until now, a record that stretched 15 matches, and 17 if their last two matches in the 2016 season are counted. Furthermore, the Deers have reached the semis on the back of two separate giant-killing acts, defeating Super League outfits Selangor and Pulau Pinang in the second and third rounds respectively.

But that does not mean that because the Elephants are a top-tier side, they have had it easy. They have proven their mettle by slaying their two rivals en route to the semis, first by producing a come-from-behind win against rivals Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT's) second team JDT II 4-2 in the second round, before defeating JDT through a dramatic late winner in the quarter-finals.

But their feats in the cup seem to mask a similar problem that have popped up very recently. Dollah Salleh's men are now in a three-match winless streak across all competitions; two draws and one defeat, while Asri Ninggal's charges are in a three-match draw streak in all competitions. Perhaps mid-season fatigue has started to affect them, and now the threat of burnout are looming over their FA Cup campaigns.

Pahang are unbeaten at home this season with five wins and two draws in all competitions, but the most glaring fact is that both draws came in their latest two home matches.

Negeri will do well to keep this fact in mind, considering that their statistics away from home in all competitions has been equally impressive. They have won four away matches, and drawn three. Interestingly, the Deers' latest two away matches too have ended in draws.

This comparison, combined with another piece of statistics, that Negeri have won seven and drawn one match at home this season, seem to point to the idea that Asri should get his men to push for a draw in the first leg, before gunning for the win in front of their own fans in the second.

And for both sides, a win this Sunday is likely to reignite their stuttering forms in the league.

Asri, when interviewed regarding his side's chances last week, told that Negeri's chances against the favourites depend on their discipline.

"Of course our opponents are a formidable team, but we can still match them if every single one of my men maintain their focus and discipline," he told Sinar Harian.