Theo Walcott has been handed the chance to shine ahead of Olivier Giroud in a must-win Premier League clash for Arsenal against Leicester City.

TEAM NEWS: Walcott gets nod ahead of Giroud as Arsenal take on Leicester

The England international is one of four changes made by Arsene Wenger from the team that downed Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

Pep vs Mou: Who would win in a fight?

He will start up front as a lone striker, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil supporting as Wenger continues with a 3-4-2-1 set-up on Tuesday.

Hector Bellerin also returns to the starting line-up, while Francis Coquelin and Kieran Gibbs enter against the reigning Premier League champions.

Giroud and Allen Ramsey drop to the bench, while there is no place in the match-day squad for Rob Holding or captain Per Mertesacker.

Leicester, meanwhile, make two changes to the side that drew against Atletico Madrid in last week's Champions League quarter final, which the Foxes lost on aggregate.

Robert Huth and Leonardo Ulloa both start at the Emirates Stadium, with Wes Morgan and Shinji Okazaki making way.

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs; Sanchez, Ozil; Walcott.

Substitutes: Martinez, Ramsey, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy.

Substitutes: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Okazaki, Gray.