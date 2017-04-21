The Peace Boys are arguably the best side in the topflight as they sit atop the log after claiming ten wins from 17 games.

"It's nice to see yourself top the table, it gives you strength and confidence. We've matured, I think," Umar told Goal.

Maturity key to Plateau United's form, says Umar

"But there's a long way to go. We had to be more consistent and we are now, that is a defect that we have corrected," he added.

"The team is not as 'innocent', we are committing fewer errors.

"There are two outstanding matches to play. Hopefully, we should be able to pick points from those games and pull away from our rivals.

"I believe that this current setup is good enough to bring silverware to Jos at the end of the season," he concluded.