Ulinzi Stars’ attacking midfielder Samuel Onyango is a happy man after making his national team debut during an international friendly against Uganda played on Thursday.

Ulinzi Stars ace on cloud nine after making Kenya debut

The forward was very instrumental and guided Harambee Stars to a spirited game which could have yielded many goals if they utilized all their chances against the Cranes.

He is appreciative for the chance and has promised to continue working hard with the aim of earning more call-ups and improving his club’s performance.

“I am very happy to finally get the chance. It is something I have been looking forward to for a long time and I am pleased that I got a chance. It is a dream for any player.”

“I want to keep working because this is only a challenge. I would love to have more call ups and play more games with the best players in the team. Also, the same form should be translated back to club football,” he told Ulinzi Stars’ official website.

His skill, pace, precision and fight earned him plaudits from South Africa- based defender Brian Mandela, who also praised another debutant and AFC Leopards defender Robinson Kamura for a good show.

“I think the new players did their best. They blended well with us in the match and I think the credit goes to the coach too for believing in them. Generally, we played well despite the draw,” Mandela said.

Kamura also appreciated his call-up and thanked God for the development with an eye fixed on more of such opportunities.

Harambee Stars are playing DR Congo on Sunday and it is expected that the two will be given another chance to showcase.