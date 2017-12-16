GUNNERS GEARING UP FOR OVERAUL

Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

As many as 10 first-team players could be on the way out at Arsenal, reports the Daily Mail .

With new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat installed, the club have already started putting together a plan for a massive overhaul, with Mainz’s Abdou Diallo and Wolfsburg’s Ohis Felix Uduokhai among the players already being mentioned as potential targets.

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Per Mertesacker are among those who will likely be leaving the London side.

MKHITARYAN OUT, OZIL IN AT MAN UTD

Jose Mourinho is ready to offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the summer as he looks to make room for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, reports The Daily Mirror .

The Armenia international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and hasn't featured for Jose Mourinho's side since November.

And the Manchester United boss is now ready to cash in on the former Dortmund star and replace him with Ozil, whose contract with the Gunners expires in 2018.

VALENCIA JOIN WALCOTT HUNT

La Liga title challengers Valencia are among those mulling over a move for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, reports El Gol Digital .

The England international has also been linked with Newcastle and West Ham after finding game time hard to come by with the Gunners.

PL DUO JOIN ARP CHASE

Everton and Tottenham have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs showing an interest in Hamburg’s teenage striker Jann-Fiete Arp, claims the Mirror .

Arp has made an impressive start to his Bundesliga career and Chelsea have already tried to sign the 17-year-old, while Arsenal and Manchester City are watching his progress.

PREMIER LEAGUE GIANTS WANT AMIRI

Three Premier League sides are weighing up offers for Nadiem Amiri from Hoffenheim in January, according to The Sun .

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been impressed by the 21-year-old attacking midfielder who broke into Hoffenheim's senior side two years ago.

The English sides are said to be preparing offers upwards of £20 million for the Germany youth international, who has been vital for the Bundesliga side this term with four goals in 18 games in all competitions.

ARSENAL TRACKING WIDMER

Arsenal will make a move for Udinese defender Silvan Widmer if Hector Bellerin leaves the club, reports TMW .

Bellerin is wanted by Barcelona and Juventus and the Gunners are eager to ensure that they have a suitable replacement identified.

CHELSEA ENTER LEMAR CHASE

Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, reports L'Equipe .

The Gunners led the hunt over the summer, but they now face competition from Premier League rivals for a £90 million talent.

JUVE TARGET BELLERIN DEAL

Juventus have identified Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin as their priority right-back target for next summer, reports Tuttosport .

With Stephan Lichtsteiner expected to leave Juve, the Serie A champions are assessing the market for potential replacements.

Thomas Meunier and Sime Vrsaljko are options, but Juve will move for Bellerin, if they are given any indication that Arsenal are prepared to sell the Spaniard.

GIROUD PUSHING FOR LOAN SWITCH

Olivier Giroud is looking for a loan route out of Arsenal, reports the Daily Mirror .

The France international knows he needs game time to make the 2018 World Cup and has put West Ham and Crystal Palace on alert with his plans.

ARSENAL CLOSE ON GORETZKA

Arsenal are close to wrapping up a deal for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka and landing him as a free agent, reports The Sun .

The Germany international will be out of contract next summer and is free to talk with potential suitors from January, with the Gunners heading the queue.

MAN CITY READY BIG ALEXIS BID

Manchester City are ready to make a significant offer to land Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to the Independent .

The Chilean, who almost joined Pep Guardiola's side in the summer, is out of contract in June 2018, with it expected that City will need to pay over £50 million to sign the forward.

WALCOTT EYED AS LUKAKU REPLACEMENT

Everton have marked Theo Walcott as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku and have opened talks with Arsenal over a possible transfer, according to the Daily Mail .

Lukaku left Goodison Park for Manchester United in a £75 million move over the summer and has not yet been replaced by the Toffees.

Walcott is said to be available for purchase in January having not made a single start under Arsene Wenger this season and is a target for new Everton boss Sam Allardyce.

ARSENAL IN N'ZONZI TALKS

Sevilla have given Steven N’Zonzi permission to travel to London to hold talks over a potential January transfer after the midfielder fell out with coach Eduardo Berizzo, claims COPE .

N’Zonzi hasn’t played for Sevilla since being substituted at half-time of the 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the Champions League last month.

Liverpool are among the clubs reportedly interested in the former Blackburn and Stoke man, with Arsenal and Everton said to be in talks.

PL RIVALS WANT MADRID MIDFIELDER

Arsenal and Tottenham have both made enquiries about signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in January, claims Diario Gol .

Ceballos has struggled for game time since joining Madrid from Real Betis in the summer and could be on the move in the New Year.

In addition to local rivals Arsenal and Spurs showing an interest, Ceballos is also wanted by AC Milan, Roma and his former club Betis.

ALLARDYCE CONSIDERS N'ZONZI REUNION

New Everton manager Sam Allardyce is considering a January bid for Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, according to the Daily Mail .

Allardyce worked with N’Zonzi at Blackburn Rovers and the France international, who has been linked with Arsenal, could be allowed to move in the New Year after an apparent falling out with Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo.

MOURINHO WANTS TO BRING IN OZIL

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to add Mesut Ozil to solve the club's problems in the No.10 position, according to the Telegraph .

The Arsenal star is out of contract this summer and is hesistant to sign an extension with the club, leaving many to believe he's ready to move on.

Mourinho, who brought Ozil to Real Madrid back in 2010, called the 29-year-old “the best No 10 in the world”.

ARSENAL AND MAN CITY EYE EVANS

West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans is the subject of January interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, The Telegraph reports.

The Gunners reportedly had a £25 million bid turned down for the Northern Ireland international on August 31, with WBA demanding upwards of £30m.

BLOW TO ARSENAL OVER ANDRE GOMES HOPES

Arsenal had hoped to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes this January, but the Portugal star will not leave Barcelona, A Bola reports.

The 24-year-old had been touted as a potential makeweight in a deal that would take Mesut Ozil to Camp Nou.

CHELSEA ENTER OZIL CHASE

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in expressing an interest in Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozi, claims Sport Bild .

The Germany international is set to drop into the free agent pool next summer and could be sold during the January transfer window.

ARSENAL SCOUT DUTCH STRIKER

Arsenal are watching Novara striker Alessio Da Cruz following his impressive form in Serie B this season, reports the Daily Mirror .

The 20-year-old Dutch forward only joined Novara last summer, and has also been scouted by Brighton, Southampton and Swansea.