FIFA's controversial video assistant referee has helped award a penalty for the first time, but it wasn't without its problems.

Controversy as FIFA video review assists for first penalty

The first VAR-influenced decision came 33 minutes into the Club World Cup clash between Japanese champions Kashima Antlers and South American champions Atletico Nacional.

Atletico's Berrio had tripped Kashima's Daigo Nishi inside the box as Kashima delivered a free kick in from the wing, but play continued as referee Viktor Kassai declined the Japanese team's appeals.

Atletico were taking a throw-in on the other end of the pitch when, 45 seconds after the original incident, Kassai stopped play to seek out a pitchside monitor.

The Hungarian referee then pointed to the spot, with Shoma Doi converting the penalty to give Kashima the lead.

Atletico coach Reinaldo Rueda rued the decision but, with his team losing the game 3-0, could not blame it for the defeat.

"Today, we were victims of this innovation. However, we can't say that we lost the game because of technology," he said.

The FFA has previously announced that the A-League will participate in a two-year VAR trial.