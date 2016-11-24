Sanchez's horrendous dive sparks furious reaction

PSG players and fans were seething after Alexis Sanchez won a penalty for Arsenal with what appeared to be a blatant dive.
The two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash on Thursday morning (AEST), but PSG probably felt rather aggrieved that they didn't take all three points.
On the stroke of half-time Sanchez strolled into the penalty box and cut back inside defender Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Krychowiak left his leg out and Sanchez went down very easily, with the referee eventually awarding a penalty after conferring with his linesman.
Olivier Giroud stepped up to slot home from the spot, but not before furious PSG players lashed out, with Edinson Cavani appearing to throw a punch at Aaron Ramsey.
And it wasn't just the players fuming, with angry fans venting on social media:
Neverthless the draw allowed PSG to seize the initiative in Group A in a battle between already qualified teams to top the table.
Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid progressed to the knockout stages as group winners with comfortable victories over Celtic and PSV Eindhoven.