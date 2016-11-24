PSG players and fans were seething after Alexis Sanchez won a penalty for Arsenal with what appeared to be a blatant dive.

Sanchez's horrendous dive sparks furious reaction

The two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash on Thursday morning (AEST), but PSG probably felt rather aggrieved that they didn't take all three points.

On the stroke of half-time Sanchez strolled into the penalty box and cut back inside defender Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Krychowiak left his leg out and Sanchez went down very easily, with the referee eventually awarding a penalty after conferring with his linesman.

Olivier Giroud stepped up to slot home from the spot, but not before furious PSG players lashed out, with Edinson Cavani appearing to throw a punch at Aaron Ramsey.

And it wasn't just the players fuming, with angry fans venting on social media:

Just seen the worst dive this year from Alexis Sanchez. Shameful 🙈 #arspsg — Selena (@MancSel) November 23, 2016

Arsenal have a Michael Phelps in their team in the mould of Alexis Sanchez, super diver! — Uniport Graduate (@charlescapone4) November 23, 2016

Alexis Sanchez dive was disgusting.. no where near a foul — Manuel I. (@manuel_iwa10) November 23, 2016

Nice dive Alexis Sanchez. Ashley Young would be proud. — TèmilOlúwa (@Temphiz) November 23, 2016

alexis sanchez deserves an oscar for that performance 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #arspsg #ucl — S-O (@Esso02) November 23, 2016

Neverthless the draw allowed PSG to seize the initiative in Group A in a battle between already qualified teams to top the table.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid progressed to the knockout stages as group winners with comfortable victories over Celtic and PSV Eindhoven.