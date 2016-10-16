News

Was Cahill's even the best goal of the day?

Tim Cahill’s goal sent Australian football fans into raptures and even raised eyebrows around the globe.

It was without question a simply stunning goal, one of the best of his career.

You would imagine you would be hard pressed to see many better goals all year.

But in reality, was it even the best goal of the day.

Cahill's long-ranger or Chavez's volley? Pic: Getty/Twitter

Enter Jamie Chavez and his extraordinary volley to open the scoring for Miami FC in the North American Soccer League.

The timing, the vision, the patience and the skill involved are extraordinary.

Watch them both and you decide which is better.

