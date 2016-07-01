Cristiano Ronaldo had on off night as Portugal advanced to the Euro 2016 semis, but he showed a clean pair of heels to avoid a crazy fan.

Ronaldo confounds pitch invader with fancy footwork

Ronaldo nailed his penalty in a tense shootout to send Poland packing, but he fluffed two golden opportunities earlier in the game.

The superstar striker is yet to find his best form so far in the tournament, but he produced a sublime side step late in the game as a pitch invader tried to take him down.

Ronaldo was having none of it and dodged the streaker, showing the speed and agility that's made him one of the best players in the world.