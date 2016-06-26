Xherdan Shaqiri has pulled off one of the best bicycle goals you will ever see to level the scores for Switzerland against Poland.

Shaqiri pulls off goal of the Euros

The amazing 82nd minute effort sent the match into extra time, before the game was won by Poland at a penalty shootout.

The Stoke City player was allowed to much room on the edge of the box, where he executed the athletic move, that fired the ball into the goal off the inside of the post.

Shaqiri was cheeky when asked if it was his greatest goal ever.

“You don’t know me very well, obviously. I always score nice goals,” he said.

“This goal pushed the team more, so it was an important goal for me. It was beautiful. But in the end I am disappointed."

Watch the amazing strike in the video above.