More crazy scenes in Turkish football, with a player taking security into his own hands after a fan attacked a referee.

Footballer fly-kicks fan after referee attacked

In a game between Karabukspor and Elazigspor, one spectator invaded the pitch and proceeded to throw objects at the main official.

A security guard managed to corral the fan before a player came flying in with a brutal jumping kick.

It comes just days after a similar incident in the same league: