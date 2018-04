Owen Hargreaves has not kicked a ball in two years since his retirement, but this vision proves he hasn't lost his touch.

Hargreaves pulls off rabona goal in retirement

The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder is now a pundit for BT Sport after retiring due to a number of injuries.

While on set for BT Sport, Hargreaves decided to try a rabona which he nailed perfectly.

Is there a comeback on the cards?