John Oliver slams FIFA over Blatter suspension

Comedian and TV host John Oliver has laid into Sepp Blatter and the state of FIFA again.

John Oliver slams FIFA's Sepp Blatter

Blatter and fellow FIFA executive Michel Platini were suspended by FIFA last week for 90 days over corruption claims.

Oliver slammed Blatter in May this year ahead of the Football organisation’s presidential elections.

The British comedian was at it again on his show, Last Week Tonight, this weekend, labeling Blatter the "Pepe Le Pew of soccer: boundaryless, aggressively European and, if you're anywhere near him, his stink will get all over you."