News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Manchester City 2 Manchester United 3: Pogba at the double to spoil City's title party (clone 39764669)
United stun City to spoil title party

John Oliver slams FIFA over Blatter suspension

7Sport /

Comedian and TV host John Oliver has laid into Sepp Blatter and the state of FIFA again.

John Oliver slams FIFA's Sepp Blatter

John Oliver slams FIFA's Sepp Blatter

Blatter and fellow FIFA executive Michel Platini were suspended by FIFA last week for 90 days over corruption claims.

Oliver slammed Blatter in May this year ahead of the Football organisation’s presidential elections.

The British comedian was at it again on his show, Last Week Tonight, this weekend, labeling Blatter the "Pepe Le Pew of soccer: boundaryless, aggressively European and, if you're anywhere near him, his stink will get all over you."


Back To Top