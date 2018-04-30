Fighter suffers 'one of the worst head cuts in MMA history'





WARNING: The following article contains graphic images that some readers way find disturbing.

British fighter Jack Mason has suffered what’s being described as one of the most gruesome head injuries in MMA history.

Mason was fighting Hakon Foss at Cage Warriors 93 on Saturday night when he received some brutal blows to the head.

Foss started off by delivering a huge flying knee that connected with Mason’s face, before following up with some more strong punches and knees to his opponent’s head.

The fight never got out of the first round, and Mason was left with a gaping wound above his left eye.

The brutal strikes opened up Mason’s left eye. Image: Cage Warriors More

But only after the fight was the full extent of the injury revealed.

Fellow fighter John Maguire took to Twitter with a video of the gruesome laceration (WARNING: VERY GRAPHIC).

Warning this is up there with some of the worst cuts iv seen in mma my friend @JackStoneMason tonight @CageWarriors #CW93 #MMA pic.twitter.com/Xk1LW2DxrD — John Maguire (@MaguireTheOne) April 28, 2018





“This is up there with some of the worst cuts i’ve seen in mma,” Maguire posted.

Many other fans and pundits agreed that it was one of the worst cuts they’d ever seen.

That gash jack mason received in his fight at Cage Warriors today is the absolute worst cut I’ve ever seen happen in mma. I refuse to put that on our timeline. You guys gotta go find it. — On The Bleachers MMA (@OTB_MMA) April 28, 2018





Oh my God that Jack Stone Mason’s injury above his eye is disgusting There is a reason I don’t like or watch MMA, his injury is why — DC✌️ (@DoLL_1987) April 28, 2018









Jack Mason suffered arguably the most gruesome cut in MMA history…be warned the video is very graphic#CageWarriors93 ➡️➡️ https://t.co/793zHB0tRd pic.twitter.com/I3uczITlej — MMANytt.com (@MMANyttcom) April 29, 2018





“That is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life.": Brit Jack Mason shows off the worst eye cut in MMA history https://t.co/AscB7f1ZQf pic.twitter.com/u69bZJhCvm — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 29, 2018





Brit Jack Mason shows off worst eye cut in MMA history https://t.co/i5pRyigw0X pic.twitter.com/Y5ND0BL9Gn — The Sun (@TheSun) April 29, 2018



