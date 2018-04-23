Shocking video shows female security guard brutally attacked

WARNING: The following contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Football fans in South Africa have brutally attacked a female security guard as riots broke out across the country.

Shocking video shows the spectators stream onto the field during a game between the Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

The unruly fans can be seen kicking the female guard in the head before hitting her with chairs and other objects.

A woman can be heard shouting: “They are going to kill. They are going to kill that security guard. Where are the police?”

South African Police said two arrests were made and the suspects were facing charges of public violence and malicious damage to property, while a number of other suspects were being hunted.

Stadium authorities said 18 people were injured and five taken to hospital.

The Kaizer Chiefs say they are "worried about the safety of the players, the coach and supporters" after the 2-0 loss forced coach Steve Komphela to resign.

The Chiefs were denied a place in the cup final as a result of the loss at their own Moses Mabhida stadium, meaning their season will end without silverware, while they are also in danger of missing out on continental football next season.

Fan frustration reached boiling point after the match as the pitch was stormed by groups of supporters, requiring the two sets of players and coaching staff to run for cover.

Chiefs announced Komphela's decision to resign straight after the match, and a statement from the club highlighted their concern for safety after the violence.

Club football manager Bobby Motaung told the club's official website: "We have to take responsibility and accept that we are faced with challenges. We cannot allow the situation to continue.

"We are worried about the safety of the players, the coach and supporters. We will make further announcements in the next few days."

South Africa's Premier Soccer League also released a statement several hours later, vowing to take action against those responsible for such "hooliganism and thuggery".

Their statement read: "The Premier Soccer League strongly condemns acts of hooliganism and violence that took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night during the fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

"Hooliganism and thuggery of this nature has no place in football and acts of violence perpetrated by individuals witnessed last night cannot be tolerated.

"The League will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible for this hooliganism are subjected to judicial process.

"The League is currently awaiting reports from all relevant role players."

with agencies