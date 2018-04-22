Dasha's hilarious moment with pregnant chair umpire

Daria Gavrilova showed why she's a much-loved fan favourite with a brilliant pre-match question for the pregnant chair umpire at the Fed Cup.

After the Aussies had already wrapped up the tie with reverse singles victories to Dasha and Ash Barty on Sunday, Gavrilova went back out for the dead rubber doubles tie.

And the youngster was certainly in a relaxed mood at the coin toss.

Chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore, who is currently pregnant, asked the girls whether they had any questions before the match.

Dasha replied with: "Boy or girl?", clearly interested more in the pregnancy than the tennis.

"Boy!" Asderaki-Moore replied with a massive grin, cracking up Gavrilova.

Dasha the comedian. Image: Channel 7 More

Gavrilova sealed Australia's return to the eight-nation World Group with a 6-3 6-2 defeat of Quirine Lemoine that gave the hosts an unbeatable 3-1 lead after Ash Barty outclassed Lesley Kerkhove 6-4 6-2.

Gavrilova and Destanee Aiava added the icing on the cake with a 6-3 6-2 win over Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in the doubles.

After replacing Stosur on Sunday, Gavrilova buried the demons of her horror showing in February - when the world No.24 suffered shock losses in both her matches in Australia's 3-2 escape against the Ukraine in Canberra.

"It feels amazing," said the Russian-born 23-year-old after draping herself in the Australian flag and completing a lap of honour following her tie-sealing win.

"I was super nervous. Just playing for your country is so much harder than just playing any other tournament."

Australia faces a quarter-final showdown with one of the top four seeds, likely to be the Czech Republic, defending champions the United States, France and Germany.

If Australia draw the Czechs or Germany, they will host the tie.

But a clash with the USA would be away, while a coin toss would be needed to determine who hosted any tie between Australia and France.

with AAP