Teenager bamboozles Kohli with incredible wrong-un

Virat Kohli has been shown up by a 17-year-old spin sensation in the IPL.

Afghani leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the better of the Indian superstar with an incredible wrong-un in Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash with Kings XI Punjab recently.

Rahman produced a sensational googly that spun back through the gap between Kohli's bat and pad to cannon into his stumps.

Rahman is the youngest player in IPL history, and is making his mark early.

“He’s been bowling pretty well considering that he’s just 16-17, and he’s bowling in the powerplay against one of the best batsman in the world," assistant coach Mithun Manhas said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals posted the highest total of the IPL season so far on their way to a 19-run victory on Sunday.

Sanju Samson starred for the Royals with an unbeaten 92, which included him reaching 50 without making a single four.

Elsewhere, Chennai Super Kings missed the chance to draw level with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top of the table as they slipped to their first defeat, going down by four runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Captain MS Dhoni hit an unbeaten 79 from 44 balls but Chennai fell narrowly short of their 198-run target, finishing up on 193-5 in Chandigarh.