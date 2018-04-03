Players' Association calls for inquiry into CA, reduction of bans

News

ACA President Greg Dyer fronted the media on Tuesday and called on Cricket Australia to reconsider the sanctions given to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Smith and Warner received 12-month bans, and Bancroft nine months, over the ball-tampering incident during the third Test in Cape Town.

'STITCH UP': Outrage over South Africa's go-slow tactics

Dyer also raised concerns about the integrity of the 24-hour investigation that resulted in the big suspensions.

"They (players) were rushed into a press conference minutes after leaving the field. This was unfair to the player," Dyer said.

Were the players treated unfairly? Image: Getty

“Justice which is rushed can sometimes be flawed.

"Let’s consider the relativity, let’s make sure we get perspective and proportionality into this conversation, and I think a little bit of time to allow that to occur has probably given us all a slightly different perspective on the events in Cape Town,” Dyer said.

Dyer argued the punishments handed to Smith, Warner and Bancroft was disproportionate to previous ball-tampering cases.

All three players have apologised and accepted responsibility in emotional press conferences after being kicked off the tour and returning home last week.

Dyer. Image: Getty

Dyer urged a relaxation of the bans to allow the men to return to domestic action sooner, saying of the dozen or so previous cases the ACA had studied, the most severe punishment was a ban for two one-day internationals.

"These proposed penalties are disproportionate relative to precedent," he told a press conference.

Dyer pointed to the International Cricket Council sanction, which suspended Smith for one Test and docked him his match fee after he admitted responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal.

He also said the contrition expressed by players has been "extraordinary" and should be taken into account.

A wave of sympathy for Smith, in particular, has been gathering pace since a heart-wrenching public apology on Thursday, in which he broke down in tears.

"Their distressed faces have sent a message across the globe as effective as any sanctions could be. I think Australia cried with Steve Smith last Thursday, I certainly did," said Dyer.

"We consider that the players need to return to domestic cricket earlier and as part of their rehabilitation."

With the 2019 World Cup and an Ashes series in 2019, supporters of the players believe they need to be playing state cricket to be in the type of form that could warrant selection.

All three men have until Thursday to inform Cricket Australia whether they accept their punishment or will opt for a hearing, as is their right.

Dyer also said the "win-at-all-costs" culture of Australian cricket must be addressed by independent inquiry examining the game from top to bottom, reporting to both the ACA and CA.

"Organisational culture comes from its leadership and it comes from the top. It cannot be grafted onto the bottom," he said, as pressure grows for cricket's top brass to also come under the spotlight.

"Let us identify all the causes of the tipping point that occurred in Cape Town."

with agencies

