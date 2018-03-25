ICC suspends Steve Smith for one Test

Australian captain Steve Smith has been handed a one-match ban from the ICC after admitting to his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith -- who, along with David Warner, stood down from his leadership role for the remainder of the third Test -- accepted the charge of serious conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

The star batsman lost 100 per cent of his match fee from Cape Town, while Cameron Bancroft escaped an ICC ban for his part but earned three demerit points and lost 75 per cent of his match fee.

The punishments are separate to Cricket Australia's investigations, with Smith and Bancroft, who was caught red-handed with tape in hand by TV cameras before attempting to hide it from the umpires, still at the mercy of a board left seething by its players' actions.

"The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature," ICC chief executive David Richardson said.

"As captain, Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended. The game needs to have a hard look at itself. In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging, send-offs, dissent against umpires’ decisions, a walk-off, ball tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.

EARLIER: Steve Smith and David Warner stand down from leadership roles

DESERVED ROLE: Tim Paine's unlikely rise to looming nod as 46th Test captain

“The ICC needs to do more to prevent poor behavior and better police the spirit of the game, defining more clearly what is expected of players and enforcing the regulations in a consistent fashion.

"In addition and most importantly, member countries need to show more accountability for their teams’ conduct. Winning is important but not at the expense of the spirit of the game which is intrinsic and precious to the sport of cricket. We have to raise the bar across all areas.”

CA is under heavy pressure to strip Smith of the captaincy, while his relationship with some teammates may take some time to mend.

Senior players Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon are understood to be furious that they have been implicated in the sordid practice.

When asked who was part of the discussion about using tape, Smith refused to name names but referred to 'the leadership group'.

Starc and Hazlewood have previously been part of that group, while Lyon's name was bandied about by some outlets because he is the most experienced player in the XI.

Bancroft's swift guilty plea and public apology assisted in his reduced penalty, though it is unlikely CA will allow the batsman to play in the fourth Test beginning on Friday in Johannesburg.

"As a young player starting out in international cricket, I hope the lessons learned from this episode will strongly influence the way he plays the game during the rest of his career," ICC match referee Andy Pycroft said.

PLAYERS REQUIRED: CA investigation could throw Sheffield Shield final into chaos

The decisions were handed down after Australia began an unlikely chase of 430 runs for victory in Cape Town.

Smith was pictured sitting in the pavilion with his eyes closed as TV commentators received word of the news.

Tim Paine was named acting captain for the remainder of the third Test before play began on day four, with the wicketkeeper likely to become Australia's 46th Test captain in Johannesburg.

Australia's next tour after South Africa is a white-ball visit of England in June before heading to Zimbabwe later that month, slated to play one Test and three ODIs.

Whether Smith is captain -- or even available -- for those matches is expected to be decided by CA before the weekend.

with AAP