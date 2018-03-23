Cummins dismisses concerns over clumsy step

Pat Cummins has put a line through TV-fuelled concerns after he was filmed stepping on the ball on day one of the third Test against South Africa.

The 24-year-old's conduct was questioned by the host broadcaster SuperSport after he accidentally stood on the ball as it rolled off the edge of the pitch.

Cummins picked his left foot up immediately, turned to the umpire and picked the ball up off the ground.

"Accidentally on purpose," former Proteas captain Graeme Smith quipped in commentary, inferring the express paceman was illegally looking to scuff one side of the pill.

Cummins suggested the umpire could see the funnier side of the latest incident in a series stacked with dramatic cricket, spiteful spats and cantankerous claims.

"Looked straight back and he just had a giggle. Obviously very unintentional," he said.

"He had a look straight away and obviously there was no issue."

Cummins ended the day with figures of 4-64 off 21 overs, but all four wickets came in a devastating eight-over, old-ball spell that began with the wicket of AB de Villiers.

The stepping incident brought back memories of similar concerns during the Ashes, when Channel Nine replayed footage of England's Jimmy Anderson using his thumb to remove dirt from the ball.

Australian Test great Shane Warne was among those questioning Anderson's actions before it emerged he had received the all-clear from the umpire.

Anderson labelled the situation 'ridiculous', 'crazy' and 'what we've come to expect', while England coach Trevor Bayliss -- an Australian -- was fuming and called the commentary out as 'Pommy bashing'.