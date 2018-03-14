WARNING: The following article contains graphic images that some readers may find disturbing.

Mitchell Johnson hospitalised after nasty gym accident

Aussie cricket legend Mitchell Johnson had to make a mad dash to hospital after coming off second best with a chin-up bar.

Johnson took to social media on Tuesday to show off a series of gruesome images of a head injury that required 16 stitches.

“If you don’t like blood and cuts then don’t look through these pics!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Not the best thing I’ve ever done to myself but I’m am [sic] fine #toohardtoexplain #dontfightchinupbar #stilldontknowhowitspossible.”

Johnson posted a pic from the gym showing his bloody head, as well as two from the hospital showing the gory wound before and after stitches.

He then posted one smiling and giving a thumbs up as he was on his way home.

The fiery fast bowler received a raft of well wishes from his 556,000 followers.

The 36-year-old is still plying his trade for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash.

He took 313 wickets in his 73-Test career, sitting fourth on the list of Test wickets for Australia behind Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillee.

MOST TEST WICKETS FOR AUSTRALIA

708 - Shane Warne

563 - Glenn McGrath

355 - Dennis Lillee

313 - Mitchell Johnson

310 - Brett Lee

296 - Nathan Lyon

291 - Craig McDermott