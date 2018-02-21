We guarantee you've never seen anything quite like this before.

Kiwi batsman blasts freakish six off bowler's head

New Zealand cricketer Jeet Raval has hit one of the strangest sixes in cricket history, blasting the ball over the boundary after it ricocheted off the head of bowler Andrew Ellis.

The freakish moment occurred during a match in New Zealand’s Ford Trophy, when Ellis saw a full delivery come straight back at him off the bat of Raval.

He threw his hands up in an attempt to catch the ball, but it smashed the top of his head.

Ellis managed to stay on his feet and later passed a concussion test, but the real ignominy came when the ball somehow found its way over the boundary for six.

Ellis can now lay claim to being one of the toughest players in cricket, and the key player in one of the weirdest sixes ever hit.