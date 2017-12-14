Another controversial DRS decision has enraged England captain Joe Root on day one of the third Ashes Test in Perth.

Controversial DRS call enrages Root

Mark Stoneman, who had survived two dropped catches and a smashed helmet copped a short one from Mitchell Starc, which ended up in the gloves of keeper Tim Paine.

The Aussies all went up as one but the decision was turned down.

They called for an immediate review, believing the ball clipped Stoneman’s glove on the way through.

The third umpire, despite not seeing a hot spot on the glove, did see something tiny on snicko and overturned the decision, giving Stoneman out for 56.

The commentators were left a bit baffled, thinking there was not enough conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

But their confusion was nothing compared to the anger of the England skipper who came out onto the team balcony and was sending dead stares towards Dar.

There was even a pause in play as it looked as though the decision was reviewed again, with different angles, one of which looked as though the ball may have touched the glove, but it was still fairly inconclusive.

Despite being encouraged to stay on the field, Mark Stoneman is giving his marching orders...



Joe Root and Paul Collingwood's reaction says everything 👀#Ashes pic.twitter.com/qmgeuxori2 — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 14, 2017

However the decision remained and Stoneman was taking off the pads in the change rooms.