Silk emulates Lyon with stunning cross-pitch leap

Jordan Silk took the third incredible caught-and-bowled catch of the week in Australian cricket when he dismissed Peter Nevill at Bellerive Oval on Wednesday.

Silk emulates Lyon with stunning one-handed leap

The part-time medium pacer, who had scored a ton in the first innings and later hit the winning runs with a boundary, took the wicket in his only over.

What made it even more remarkable was the fact that it was Silk's maiden first-class wicket.

The 25-year-old, however, is known as one of the country's better fieldsmen, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he leapt across the pitch at a moment's notice.

But how does it compare to two of Australia's Test cricketers' efforts in Adelaide?

Nathan Lyon stunned fans when he flew to secure a one-handed catch and dismiss Moeen Ali:

The athletic grab was lauded as one of the best in recent memory.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc followed Lyon with a fair crack at his own soon after.

Sticking his hand out to pluck the ball out of the air might have made for a more brilliant catch but the hold after a nervy bobble deserved praise:

Silk's heroics helped Tasmania to their second consecutive Sheffield Shield win for the first time since 2013.

Fringe Test quick Jackson Bird took seven wickets in the 10-wicket victory to keep his name in the minds of national selectors.

The win was even more impressive given wild rain wiped out day one's play entirely.

Resuming at 2-50 on Wednesday morning, NSW lost six wickets in an extended opening session.

Bird (4-34) found edges from Nic Maddinson and Ed Cowan to start the collapse.

He was ably assisted by young quicks Tom Rogers (3-32) and Sam Rainbird (2-30) as NSW crumbled to 8-124 at lunch.

Former Test wicketkeeper Peter Nevill (70) offered some resistance in a 90-minute stand with tailender Doug Bollinger as the pair soaked up time with rain approaching.

Test discard Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 72 late on Monday.

"It was the best batting I've seen from the group since I've been here," Tigers first-year coach Adam Griffith said.

"We've done a lot of work over the last month on our defensive work and that showed.

"The fact the ball was nipping around as much as it was but we got through it, is a clear indicator we're on the right track."

NSW mustered 208 in reply before being sent back in and levelling the overall score, forcing Tasmania into a second-innings pursuit of one run.