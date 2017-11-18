'World's weirdest bowler' explains insane action

Sri Lankan spinner Kevin Koththigoda has spoken out about going viral over incredible vision of his unorthodox bowling action.

The 18-year-old leg-spinner debuted in for the Sri Lanka Under-19 team at the Youth Asia Cup in Malaysia last week, and immediately made international headlines.

The youngster's action looks very similar to former South African spinner Paul Adams, who was known as the 'frog in a blender'.

However Koththigoda has dismissed the comparisons, saying he'd never even heard of Adams until this week.

“I have never seen Adams bowl," Koththigoda told The Hindu Times.

"For me, the action comes naturally.

"I did not do anything extra, nor did I follow anyone. It just happened."

Kothigoda said he was shocked to see someone else with his unusual action.

“I saw his videos lately just because everyone says that I am similar to him,” he said.

“Unlike him, I bowl right arm. So, there is a big difference."

However Koththigoda and Adams aren't alone may with their bizarre bowling.

Indian spinner Shivil Kaushik gained international attention during the IPL in 2016 when he took a number of wickets, including Aussies Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh.

And Blake Coburn is making waves in domestic New Zealand cricket with this insane bowling action.

The 21-year-old left-arm wrist spinner took 7-64 in his second first class appearance recently, helping Canterbury to an eight-run victory over Rangiora.