It’s fair to say relations between the Australia and India cricket teams are less than civil.

Kohli dishes it out to Aussies again

Chief among the protagonists is the India skipper Virat Kohl. And he was at it again late on day four of the third Test.

Following India’s declaration and David Warner’s subsequent early dismissal, again, Kohli ran around the field, smiling gleefully, grabbing his shoulder in a jibe pointed squarely at the Aussies.

In fairness it was in reference to Glenn Maxwell grabbing at his shoulder after fielding a ball, in reference to Kohl grabbing and injuring his shoulder after fielding a ball.

Sounds pretty childish? A lot of it has been.

Michael Clarke criticises Smith's use of Maxwell

Aussies nervous heading into day five

But it’s not the first time Kohl has riled up the Aussies this series.

Tensions have been running high since the India captain’s unsubstantiated allegations that his Australia counterpart Steve Smith was systematically cheating by looking to the change rooms for information before requesting a DRS review.

During this third Test Kohl openly mocked the Aussies when they failed in one of their reviews, coming out onto the balcony to applaud Smith’s poor decision.

Australia certainly haven’t taken the high ground and are guilty of some fairly petulant send offs but Kohl has taken things to another level this Test.