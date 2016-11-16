Stick Cricket takes brutal swipe at Aussie batsmen

Australia's batsmen are copping it from all angles after their pathetic display in Hobart, but iconic game Stick Cricket has fired the biggest shot.
For the second time in the past few months, Stick Cricket updated its game app in the most brutal way.
First they targeted our inexperienced bowling attack after it was ripped apart by South Africa in the recent ODI series, and now our batsmen are firmly in the firing line:
Ouch!
The memes were flying thick and fast as the Aussies lost 8-32 on day four in Hobart to slump to an embarrassing loss.
Here's the funniest reactions:
It took less than two hours for South Africa to seal victory on day four of the second Test with Australia suffering another shocking collapse.