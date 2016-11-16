Australia's batsmen are copping it from all angles after their pathetic display in Hobart, but iconic game Stick Cricket has fired the biggest shot.

Stick Cricket takes brutal swipe at Aussie batsmen

For the second time in the past few months, Stick Cricket updated its game app in the most brutal way.

First they targeted our inexperienced bowling attack after it was ripped apart by South Africa in the recent ODI series, and now our batsmen are firmly in the firing line:

Ouch!

The memes were flying thick and fast as the Aussies lost 8-32 on day four in Hobart to slump to an embarrassing loss.

Here's the funniest reactions:

How the summer of cricket is going so far...#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/vyERcRgigF — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) November 15, 2016

Absolutely no truth in the rumour this heavy roller is running 24/7 @TheAdelaideOval to prepare a wicket the Aussies can bat on #ausvsa pic.twitter.com/5nkr68mtfF — Charles Wallis (@harrimar1) November 15, 2016

Just in case you missed this morning's batting performance from Australia, here is a quick highlight #ausvsa pic.twitter.com/HiJ9YJZIUg — Bill (@BillIrving76) November 15, 2016

It took less than two hours for South Africa to seal victory on day four of the second Test with Australia suffering another shocking collapse.