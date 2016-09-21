Clarke fires up over claims he's unwanted in BBL

Journalist Ben Dorries has told EON Sports Radio that Michael Clarke has issues with reports that he's unwanted in the Big Bash League.

Dorries told the station that Clarke was unhappy with a story he wrote revealing that no one in the Big Bash wants him.

Clarke is insisting that instead he can't commit to a season in the BBL due to his commentating commitments.

"I actually heard from Michael today – I’ve known him for the last 10 or 15 years," Dorries said.

"He was very unhappy with the story and said it was a load of crap, but I’m more than happy to stick with it. I’ve spoken to about six or seven people from various franchises who have told me the same thing.

"I know for a fact that Michael Clarke and his people – and even Cricket Australia, on his behalf – contacted a lot of Big Bash franchises to try and get him a gig. Basically, no-one wanted him."

Dorries explained that it's not just Clarke's lack of success and experience in T20 cricket that has led to his snubbing.

"Most franchises don’t think Michael Clarke is a good fit for them,” Dorries said.

"They think he’s high-maintenance, too much hard work … he’d want to fly in and fly out for games and would be too much trouble, basically."

