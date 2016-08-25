Shane Warne has lashed out at the Australian cricket team after another big loss to Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

Warnie takes aim at 'bits and pieces' Aussies

The legendary leggie took to Twitter to express his frustrations after Australia suffered an 82-run loss on Thursday morning.

Not happy with Aust's test or one day team. Bits and pieces players who aren't good enough at either are not the answer - specialists are ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 24, 2016

After a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, it was the final straw for Warnie.

Warne has previously expressed his dismay that selectors aren't picking specialists for subcontinental tours.

Steve Smith, who is going home to rest and will miss the next three one-day internationals and the Twenty20 series, defended the efforts of Australia's selection panel in Sri Lanka.

"We have to continue to try and find a way to have success in these conditions, and we haven't been good enough," he said.

"We've got plenty of specialists. We've obviously got a few all-rounders.

"But I think they do a good job as well. Shane's entitled to his opinion, but I think we've got the right guys here to get the job done."