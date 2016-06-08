News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pat Cummins suffers another injury setback
Pat Cummins suffers another injury setback

Maxwell left fuming after horrendous LBW decision

7Sport /

MATCH CENTRE: Australia v South Africa

Maxwell left fuming after horrendous LBW decision

Maxwell left fuming after horrendous LBW decision

Glenn Maxwell could only walk off in disgust after copping one of the worst LBW decisions in recent memory against South Africa.

Australia's batsmen suffered an awful collapse in their tri-series clash in Guyana, with Aaron Finch the only man to get going.

Maxwell was adjudged leg before wicket off the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi for 3, but looked particularly displeased by the decision.



Replays showed the ball missing leg stump by a mile, but skipper Steve Smith had already wasted Australia's one referral just a few overs earlier on an adjacent LBW.

South Africa went on to win the match by 47 runs.

Back To Top