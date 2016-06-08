MATCH CENTRE: Australia v South Africa

Maxwell left fuming after horrendous LBW decision

Glenn Maxwell could only walk off in disgust after copping one of the worst LBW decisions in recent memory against South Africa.

Australia's batsmen suffered an awful collapse in their tri-series clash in Guyana, with Aaron Finch the only man to get going.

Maxwell was adjudged leg before wicket off the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi for 3, but looked particularly displeased by the decision.

Then Maxwell gets given out to this.



Must have been a stumping. pic.twitter.com/VePaclIBsj — Dennis Freedman (@DennisCricket_) June 7, 2016

Replays showed the ball missing leg stump by a mile, but skipper Steve Smith had already wasted Australia's one referral just a few overs earlier on an adjacent LBW.

South Africa went on to win the match by 47 runs.