"Chris Gayle will always be positive, it doesn't matter which bowler is bowling against Chris Gayle because Chris Gayle will always be looking to attack."

Gayle can't stop talking about himself in the third person

Those were the exact words out of the West Indian's mouth while talking about how he was going to approach India's attack in the World T20 semi finals.

The explosive batsman has built quite a reputation as one of the most enigmatic players in the world, and he was certainly in full swing while talking to the media on Thursday morning.

But he actually saved his best work for a post-interview nets session in which he absolutely teed off.

The folks at cricket.com compiled his swashbuckling session into one mesmerising montage video:

It certainly has been an eventful tournament for the 'World Boss':