Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has stared down Hong Kong batsman Anshy Rath before stumping him in brutal fashion at the World T20.

Is this the most arrogant stumping of all time?

Shahzad's side ran out big winners over their less-fancied opponents, with the gloveman showing a complete lack of respect to Rath as he was stranded out of his crease.

Funnily enough, it's not the first time he's done it, producing this to dismiss Michael Clarke in 2013:

