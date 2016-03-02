Worst third umpire non-referral ever?

Whenever there's a stumping appeal in international cricket, it almost always gets sent up the third umpire.

Why on earth was third umpire not used?

But rather inexplicably that wasn't the case in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup clash against India on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan bastman Thisara Perera was given out stumped without a third umpire review despite his bat clearly being in the crease.

The howler proved rather costly as Sri Lanka were robbed of vital runs late in their innings, reaching 138-9 which India chased down with four balls to spare.

The decision was reminiscent of this during the first Test between Australia and New Zealand: