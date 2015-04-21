Young Indian up and coming cricketer Anit Keshr has died three days after suffering a head injury in a freak accident on the field.

Indian cricketer dies after tragic accident

The 20-year-old went into hospital on after colliding with a teammate attempting to take a catch during a match between local East Bengal and Bhowanipore teams.

"He was not breathing, so I gave him CPR, only then he started breathing," East Bengal teammate Shibsagar Singh said.

He was rushed to intensive care at Kolkata’a AMRI Hospital but was later moved to a general admission unit.

He was eventually moved back to ICU but died of a heart attack three days after his initial admission.

Keshri was considered a a real talent and had been short-listed for India’s Under-19 team.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar expressed his sorrow for the tragic event saying, "a promising career aborted by an unfortunate incident on field,” on Twitter.

