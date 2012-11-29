Factfile: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting

AT A GLANCE:

Age: 37

Tests played: 167

Runs scored: 13366

Tests as captain: 77

Tests won as captain: 48

First Test: Australia v Sri Lanka at Perth, Dec 8-11, 1995

Test average: 52.21

Highest Test score: 257 v India on 26 December, 2003

Strike rate: 58.74

Test centuries: 41

CAREER ACCOLADES:

- Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2003

- Wisden Cricketer of the Year: 2006

- Allan Border Medal: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 (with Michael Clarke)

- Australian Test Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2007

- ICC Player of the Year: 2006, 2007

- ICC Captain of the Year: 2007

- ICC Test Player of the Year: 2006

- ICC World Test XI: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007

- Cricket World Cup winner: 1999, 2003, 2007