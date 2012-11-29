Factfile: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting
AT A GLANCE:
Age: 37
Tests played: 167
Runs scored: 13366
Tests as captain: 77
Tests won as captain: 48
First Test: Australia v Sri Lanka at Perth, Dec 8-11, 1995
Test average: 52.21
Highest Test score: 257 v India on 26 December, 2003
Strike rate: 58.74
Test centuries: 41
CAREER ACCOLADES:
- Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World: 2003
- Wisden Cricketer of the Year: 2006
- Allan Border Medal: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 (with Michael Clarke)
- Australian Test Player of the Year: 2003, 2004, 2007
- ICC Player of the Year: 2006, 2007
- ICC Captain of the Year: 2007
- ICC Test Player of the Year: 2006
- ICC World Test XI: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007
- Cricket World Cup winner: 1999, 2003, 2007