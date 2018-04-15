Positive update on condition of fallen marathon runner

Leading the marathon with only a few kilometres to go, Callum Hawkins' body simply would not let him finish.
In one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the courageous Scot stumbled a further 800 metres after initially breaking down on the scorching course.
Eventually, Hawkins just couldn't go any further, collapsing in front of shocked spectators on the Sundale Bridge, 40km into the marathon and unable to go any further.
Thankfully medical staff eventually reached Hawkins after a short delay, and he was taken to hospital.
There were some question marks over the scheduling of the marathon, with commentator David Culbert questioning why the race started so late in the day, leaving the men to run in 28 degree heat.
Seven reporter Pat Welsh revealed the brave Scot initially refused help from medical teams, knowing it would force him out of the race.
"A lot of concern about the Scotsman Callum Hawkins," Welsh said.
"He initially refused treatment but now has been taken in an ambulance to hospital."
Team Scotland later shared a positive update on Twitter, saying there were no major concerns and revealing Hawkins was sitting up in bed and talking with his Dad.
The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games also issued this statement regarding the medical attention Hawkins received.
It was the second heartbreaking collapse of the men's marathon, after a Namibian athlete was forced to pull out earlier in the event.
Shelley wins marathon gold
Australian Michael Shelley has won the gold medal in the men's marathon at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
In a dramatic finish, Scottish leader Callum Hawkins collapsed in the gutter at the 40km mark while he was well clear of Shelley.
The Australian ran past Hawkins who was sprawled on the ground to win in two hours 16 minutes 46 seconds and defend the title he won in Glasgow four years ago.
Ugandan Munyo Mutai took the silver, with Scotland's Robbie Simpson taking bronze.