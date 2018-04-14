Is this the greatest Comm Games celebration ever?

Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborududu has produced the wrestling celebration of the century after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The ecstatic wrestler had to hold off a vicious late surge from her Canadian opponent to scrape through for a win in the women's 68 kilogram class.

The 29-year-old just couldn't believe the stunning achievement, unleashing a never-ending celebration as her opponent looked on unimpressed.

GOLD! Blessing Oborududu beats Canada's Danielle Lappage 4-3 in the final of the 68kg class to hand Team Nigeria 🇳🇬 her 6th gold medal of the #gc#GC2018 — My New Dawn (@EmekaDennar) April 13, 2018

At one point Oborududu was writhing around on the mat at the feet of her opponent, prompting an almighty death stare from the Canadian.

The Nigerian star eventually returned to her feet, after some help from her coach, to have her hand raised in victory by the referee.

Unfortunately there didn't seem to be a handshake forthcoming from her opponent.

Overcome with emotion after the final whistle, Blessing OBORUDUDU (NGR) barrel rolled from the center of the mat to the coach's corner where she had to be carried back to have her hand raised. #gc2018wrestling pic.twitter.com/fAmDFcbTwx — World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 13, 2018

It was one of two memorable celebrations at the Comm Games on Friday night, as Aussie lawn bowls star Aaron Wilson got his rig out to celebrate his gold medal.

The Aussie made an extraordinary recovery from a slow start to beat Canada's Ryan Bester 21-14 in the men's singles final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Bester came out of the blocks hard, at one point opening up a 7-2 lead, but Wilson bowled a near-perfect game from then on.

When the result was official, Wilson ditched his shirt and ran along in front of the roaring local crowd, revelling in the home support.