Aussie's epic shirtless celebrations after winning gold

Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix

The Aussie made an extraordinary recovery from a slow start to beat Canada's Ryan Bester 21-14 in the men's singles final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Bester came out of the blocks hard, at one point opening up a 7-2 lead, but Wilson bowled a near-perfect game from then on.

What a celebration. Image: Getty

When the result was official, Wilson ditched his shirt and ran along in front of the roaring local crowd, revelling in the home support.

Wilson embraces his coach. Image: Getty

Australia's men's fours won a silver medal earlier in the day, going down 15-13 after leading for the majority of the match.

Wilson's gold was Australia's second of the day, after shooting's golden girl Laetisha Scanlan went back-to-back in the women's trap.

Just like at Glasgow four years ago, Scanlan had to survive a sudden-death shoot-off to reach the final of the women's trap at the Commonwealth Games.

But just like at Glasgow, she won gold.

Not a bad way to celebrate your 28th birthday.

with AAP

