Aussie's epic shirtless celebrations after winning gold

Aaron Wilson has celebrated his lawn bowls gold medal by getting his rig out and lapping up the applause from the crowd.

The Aussie made an extraordinary recovery from a slow start to beat Canada's Ryan Bester 21-14 in the men's singles final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Bester came out of the blocks hard, at one point opening up a 7-2 lead, but Wilson bowled a near-perfect game from then on.

When the result was official, Wilson ditched his shirt and ran along in front of the roaring local crowd, revelling in the home support.

Australia's men's fours won a silver medal earlier in the day, going down 15-13 after leading for the majority of the match.

Wilson's gold was Australia's second of the day, after shooting's golden girl Laetisha Scanlan went back-to-back in the women's trap.

Just like at Glasgow four years ago, Scanlan had to survive a sudden-death shoot-off to reach the final of the women's trap at the Commonwealth Games.

But just like at Glasgow, she won gold.

Not a bad way to celebrate your 28th birthday.

with AAP