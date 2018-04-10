Chalmers, Bronte win relay golds with insane comebacks

Kyle Chalmers and Bronte Campbell were both trailing with 50m to swim in their respective medley relays, and both stormed home for gold.

Australia won gold in the men's and women's 4x100m medley relay to cap off an incredible Commonwealth Games.

The women's team of Emily Seebohm, Georgia Bohl, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell triumphed ahead of Canada and Wales in Tuesday night's final.

The Australians trailed Canada after the first three legs, with Campbell still behind with 50m remaining.

But as she did against sister Cate in the 100m final on Thursday night, Bronte produced a stunning final last lap to reel in the Canadians - the Australians winning by 1.26 seconds.

The victory ensures Australian women's swimmers remain unbeaten in all Commonwealth Games relay events since 2002.

Just minutes later, the men's team of Mitch Larkin, Jake Packard, Grant Irvine and Chalmers triumphed ahead of England and South Africa.

Chalmers started the last leg some 0.59 seconds behind the English but hit the front in the final 10m to deliver Australia a 28th gold medal of the Games.

The victory gives Larkin a fifth gold medal of the Games, the most of any swimmer at the Gold Coast Games.

Chalmers finishes with four gold and a silver.

with AAP