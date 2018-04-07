News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters
Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

GPS blunder sends volleyball players 100km away from match

AFP
7Sport /

Two Grenada beach volleyball players were driven 100 kilometres to the wrong city because the driver made a mistake with his GPS, Commonwealth Games officials said on Saturday.

Parahi vows to make Stannard proud
0:58

Parahi vows to make Stannard proud
0404_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
2:33

Commonwealth Games awaits opening ceremony
0403_1800_vic_warner
1:17

Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
0403_tms_commgames
3:59

Rehearsal held for Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
0403_0500_nat_commonwealthgamessport
0:34

Opals ready for gold on Gold Coast
0403_0500_nat_commonwealthgames
3:47

Knowles named as flag-bearer
0402_1800_PER-FlagBearer
0:22

Mark Knowles named Australian flagbearer
0402_1800_BRI-CommGamesVillage
2:08

Inside the Commonwealth Games athletes' village
0402_1800_BRI-CommGames
6:26

Indian coach admits boxer used needles
Menegola kicks incredible 60m goal
0:34

Menegola kicks incredible 60m goal
Roughead gives Hawks the lead with minute left
0:30

Roughead gives Hawks the lead with minute left
0402_1600_nat_baton
1:20

Queen's baton relay makes its way through Gold Coast
 

The bus driver punched the wrong information into his navigation system and mistakenly drove Thornia Williams and Ranisha Stafford from Gold Coast to Brisbane.

The players ended up at the Anna Meares Velodrome before they were rushed under police escort to the correct stadium in Coolangatta, about 100 kilometres south.

Williams and Stafford in action. Image: Getty

Despite their extended trip Williams and Stafford made it to their game on time -- but then lost 2-0 to Scotland's Lynne Beattie and Melissa Coutts.

"It's not acceptable," said organising committee chief executive Mark Peters.

"We are now ensuring that we have two people on the buses -- the driver and someone else to make sure that directionally, that doesn't happen again."

Back To Top