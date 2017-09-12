Embarrassing fight revelations Conor won't want to hear

Members of Floyd Mayweather's entourage have delivered a scathing put down of Conor McGregor, after his 10th round defeat to the 50-0 boxer.

While many praised the efforts of the Irishman to come into the boxing ring and go toe-to-toe with one of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen, these reports could greatly diminish his achievements.

In comments that will need to be taken with a heavy pinch of salt, Mayweather Snr. revealed his son came into the fight completely underdone.

"Floyd would have stopped [McGregor] a lot earlier if he worked even a little bit," Mayweather Sr. said to Philly Voice.

"Floyd did not train for that fight – he literally whupped that boy, that’s what he did.

"Just imagine if my son would have prepared and would have trained the way he [normally] would for a fight, he would have stopped [McGregor] even sooner.

"What the world saw was only about 50 per cent of what my son is capable of doing.

"Yes, you can say it – it was like he literally came off the street to beat that man. That’s how good my son is. That’s basically it.

"I used to run with my son, but we haven’t ran together in a long time. As far as I’m concerned, he didn’t run for this fight.

"Floyd didn’t put all of what Floyd could do in the McGregor fight.

"If the real Floyd Mayweather Jr. would have showed up for the McGregor fight, McGregor wouldn’t have gotten out of the second round."

An anonymous member of Floyd's team backed up his old man's analysis, saying he had bigger priorities than preparing for the bout.

"Floyd hit the speed bag or did a light run, but he spent more time promoting the fight and at his businesses than preparing for McGregor.

