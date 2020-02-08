'Screamer': Cricket legends stunned after 'best ever' crowd catch

Shane Warne and Mark Waugh were stunned when a young crowd member took catch of the summer at the Big Bash final on Saturday night.

Brave fans showed up to the SCG despite no guarantee of play as Sydney was drenched in heavy rain.

But fortunately there was a break in the rain and the game was reduced to 12 overs per team.

Jordan Silk took full advantage of the shorter innings and launched a massive six.

GET AROUND HIM!



That's an all-time crowd catch right there! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/2c1Yve81Hf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 8, 2020

While it sailed over Marcus Stoinis’ head, a crowd member launched himself at the ball and took it one-handed.

“Oh, what a catch,” Shane Warne said in commentary.

“The old classic catches, that’ll be winning the summer. Look at him he’s pumped, chest pumped. Marcus Stoinis is smiling too. He knows that’s a screamer.

“I reckon that’s the best crowd catch we have ever seen.”

A crowd member takes a sensational catch at the SCG during the Big Bash final. (Image: Fox Sports) More

Mark Waugh was also impressed.

“What a catch. That is great cricket all-round,” he said.

Sixers win BBL09

Josh Philippe has piloted the Sydney Sixers to their second BBL title, heaping more misery on the Melbourne Stars some eight years after watching idol-turned-mentor Steve Smith win the inaugural crown.

Philippe's polished 52 lifted Sydney to 5-116 from 12 overs in Saturday night's rain-affected final at the SCG, where wet weather was expected to ruin the season decider but stripped only eight overs from each innings.

The Sixers celebrate victory in the Big Bash League Final match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) More

The young gun, who sat in the WACA stands aged 14 when Smith skippered the Sixers to a formative victory, outperformed all-comers in a pressure-laden innings in which he oozed composure.

"This is definitely the career highlight. Hopefully there's a few more to come," Philippe said.

With AAP